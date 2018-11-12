KAA litigation, audit costs City $328,000

KINGMAN – The City’s legal battle with the Kingman Airport Authority continues, and City Attorney Carl Cooper provided Council and those in attendance at its last meeting with financial figures for the cost of that litigation.

Cooper explained the City is currently involved with three cases in relation to KAA. The first is the condemnation case that pertains to the City taking control of the airport. He said both sides have filed motions for summary judgement. The city attorney explained it will come down to public use, and whether the City’s public use is greater than KAA’s.

“We filed our motion, the judge has already said in the past that he felt that the City’s use was a very public use, so there’s some good indicators that’s going to roll our way,” Cooper said.

The City has spent $273,000 on the condemnation case.

“We have a second case that we proceeded with that was against the attorneys for KAA as well as the KAA board,” Cooper said. “And that was the fact that the City was arguing that they were liable for the uses of the moneys that they are using to pay for the defense of this case.”

While Judge Timothy Thomason dismissed the element of the case dealing with board members paying back attorney fees in late October, the case is still proceeding in regards to the attorney component. The City has spent $31,000 on that case.

The last expenditure, $24,000, is for the forensic audit of KAA records. Cooper said the results of that audit are expected at any time. The total for City litigation costs for those three cases is about $328,000.