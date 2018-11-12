Rants and Raves | November 13, 2018

Got something on your mind? Tell us about in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

The Democrat Bomber: As the left repeatedly tried pointing out Trump was a father figure to this guy; they skillfully left out the fact he was also into the KKK (founded by Democrats during Civil War), Nazism and much more that Trump wasn’t.

Correctional Officer: A correctional officer bringing heroin into the jail? Who does the screening/hiring for these people? Not a fun job, but certainly deserves better than this.

Beware the Evolution Teaching/Robert Palmer: Excellent letter. Robert’s right; they know little of what they’re teaching. Would also suggest William A. Dembski’s book “Intelligent Design” – The Bridge Between Science & Theology. Intelligent design provides a crucial link between science and theology.

Beware the evolution teachings enemies: Did you run this by God? He said love your enemies; turn the other cheek!