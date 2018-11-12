Veterans advocate Farrell to speak at Republican Women’s meeting

KINGMAN – Pat Farrell, president of the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council, will be guest speaker at the Kingman Republican Women’s meeting at noon Tuesday at the Dam Bar restaurant, 1960 E. Kingman Ave. Lunch is optional at 11 a.m.

Farrell has been instrumental in acquiring Arnold Plaza in downtown Kingman for rehabilitation as a veterans’ resource center and transitional housing.

A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he took the lead in 2013 in organizing the three-day Veterans Stand Down in Bullhead City, assisting about 750 homeless and at-risk veterans.

The meetings allow a platform for the public to meet area leaders and politicians and to learn about relevant issues. Cost is $3 to defray meeting costs and anyone is invited to attend.

In addition to Farrell, guest speakers at Tuesday’s meeting are Troy Palmer of Salvation Army and Ursula Williams from the Senior Nutrition Center.