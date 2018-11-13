10 Things to Know for Today | November 13, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - HOPE DWINDLES IN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

Relatives visit shelters and call police hoping to find loved ones alive as the death toll from the Northern California wildfire spikes to 42 — the deadliest in state history.

2 - ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN TENSIONS WORST SINCE 2014 WAR

Gaza militants fire dozens of rockets at southern Israel, killing a man in a strike on a residential building, and warn they will escalate their attacks if Israel continues bombarding the Gaza Strip. The cross-border attacks were triggered by a botched Israeli undercover raid into the blockaded costal territory.

3 - DEMOCRAT MAKES HISTORY IN ARIZONA

Kyrsten Sinema becomes the first woman in the state elected to the U.S. Senate in a race that was among the most closely watched in the nation.

4 - ASEAN LEADERS LAMENT US TRADE MOVE

The potential damage to global trade brought on by Trump's tariffs battle with Beijing looms at the key economic summit in Singapore.

5 - WHO AFGHANS ARE BLAMING FOR WAR

After 17 years of conflict, Americans once hailed as liberators are now increasingly seen as architects of their country's demise.

6 - IN MEXICO CARAVAN, LGBTQ MIGRANTS STICK TOGETHER FOR SAFETY

Transgender women and gay men fleeing violence and discrimination back home are finding the journey north to be just as threatening.

7 - US COLLEGES ATTRACTING FEWER FOREIGN STUDENTS

The report's authors cite sharper competition from other countries including Australia and Canada, along with the rising cost of education in the U.S.

8 - BELLA AND OLIVER ABOUT TO GET HEALTHIER FARE

Petco bans artificial ingredients as demand for natural pet food grows.

9 - THE GENIUS OF STAN LEE

It's no stretch to say that the father of Marvel helped redraw the world of American fiction as he presented a pantheon of deeply flawed protagonists.

10 - GIANTS SNAP LOSING SKID

Eli Manning's late touchdown pass helps New York snap a five-game losing streak by beating the San Francisco 49ers 27-23.