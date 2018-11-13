60 bighorn sheep relocated to historic habitats

KINGMAN – Sixty bighorn sheep were returned to their historical habitat last week as part of two translocations from healthy populations of bighorn sheep, the Arizona Game and Fish Department reports.

Desert bighorns were relocated from the Silver Bell Mountains northwest of Tucson to the Picacho Mountains, and the Rocky Mountain bighorns from near Morenci to East Clear Creek/Leonard Canyon.

“When we can help re-establish a native species to their historic habitat, we’re truly part of something special,” said Amber Munig, AZGFD’s big game management supervisor, in a press release. “Projects such as these help us to conserve and protect bighorn sheep by establishing subpopulations within their native ranges, which could help if there ever were a disease outbreak. Such an outbreak wouldn’t have a devastating effect on the entire population.”

According to AZGFD, the April Tinder Fire that burned more than 16,000 acres southwest of East Clear Creek/Leanord Canyon actually helped to provide a proper habitat for the animals by bringing new vegetation.

“The translocations were no small operation as each required extensive planning and expertise of dedicated helicopter pilots, net gunners, muggers – those that exit the helicopter and safely secure the animals on the ground – and dozens of support staff and volunteers to protect and conserve Arizona’s wildlife,” the department stated in the release.

All 60 bighorn sheep, 30 at each location, were given identification tags in addition to complete health evaluations before release. Some were fitted with GPS tracking collars so movement could be monitored.

The relocations were a cooperative effort between the Arizona Game and Fish Department, Freeport-McMoran, U.S. Forest Service Apache-Sitgreaves and Coconino National Forests, State Land Department, the Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society, the federal Bureau of Land Management, the Central Arizona Project, private landowners and volunteers.

Information provided by the Arizona Game and Fish Department