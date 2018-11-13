Biasiucci honored to be elected, ready to work for district constituents

KINGMAN – The “blue wave” didn’t hit Mohave County, handing first-time Republican candidate Leo Biasiucci the second seat in the state House of Representatives for Legislative District 5.

Biasiucci, who owns a traffic school business in Lake Havasu City, picked up 31,856 votes in the Nov. 6 general election, joining Gina Cobb as state representative for Mohave and La Paz counties.

“It feels incredible,” Biasiucci said in an email to the Daily Miner. “It has always been a dream of mine to come back to my home state and run for political office.”

Election night was a special moment for Biasiucci, who celebrated his victory at Octane Wine Garage in Lake Havasu City with his girlfriend, parents, state Sen. Sonny Borrelli and about 100 guests.

“As soon as the first election numbers came in, we pretty much knew it was going to be a great night for Sonny, Gina and I,” he said. “I just told everyone how honored and grateful I am to be elected. Everyone in that room (Tuesday) night helped me get to this point. We worked extremely hard and pit paid off.”

Biasiucci drove to Phoenix the next morning to vote on House leadership positions, and said he’s excited to get to work and be part of the “phenomenal” District 5 legislative team.

“I just want to tell the voters of Mohave and La Paz County ‘thank you.’ Thank you for believing in a local businessman who wants nothing more than to do what’s best for our district,” he said.