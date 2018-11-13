Community View | Clearing up some confusion around evolution

The Nov. 9 Community View commenting on evolution teachings is confused and confusing. It contains bits and pieces of “information” which do not convey an organized view of anything. I’ll not attempt to respond point by point, as that would likely be as confusing as the original essay, but I would like to touch on a few topics.

The author confuses the creation of life with evolution. Evolution deals with the changes in living organisms due to new opportunities or new stresses. If a new plant becomes wide spread – because it adapts to the environment – herbivores may over time develop new structures or behaviors to exploit the new food source. Or the organism may face a new environmental stress, changes in temperature or a new predator and adapt to those stresses – or go extinct. This change is generally a slow process – new species generally do not arise overnight.

We do not know how life was created. It has never been created in the lab, but experiments have been carried out to duplicate conditions which allow for the production of chemicals necessary for development of life. These experiments have been duplicated numerous times.

There is also fundamental confusion as defining a scientific theory. In science a theory explains a concept or a group of related topics based on documented research. It can be modified as new research becomes available and, in some cases, can be fundamentally modified based on new research. In science, a law in based on research and generally is not changed by new information, for example the law of gravity.

There is also confusion demonstrated about the use of models in science. A scientific model is based on experimentation and observation and can be used to explain or predict an event. They are not just “popularity agreed upon” explanations which are not based in fact. For example, models are created of hurricane behavior – changes in wind speed, general site of land fall, or how they move over water – in order to allow people to prepare. These models are based on years of observation. Models are also created to predict the paths of space probes which allow them to reach the desired target and how to develop new cars to maximize sales.

I am sorry the author has had physics and astrophysics professors around the world who spent time trashing the bible and people who believe it, but congratulations for traveling the world. In my career as both an undergraduate and graduate student in several colleges taking a large number of biology, physics and chemistry courses, I have never had this experience.

And finally, Robert Palmer seems to believe that “ignorant people out there” do not believe in the Christian Church, because many professors taught “another type of religion that has no intelligent life” and are “what the Marxists want in order to achieve their goals.” Being Christians did not keep the people of the Soviet Union or eastern Europe from being communists (Marxists) until they could gain political independence.