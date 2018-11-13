Horoscopes | November 14, 2018

Birthdays: Travis Barker, 43; Josh Duhamel, 46; Patrick Warburton, 54; Harland Williams, 56.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look over documents carefully before you sign. Evaluate every aspect of whatever situation you face before you make a commitment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your past experience will pay off when it comes to your work and your relationship with your peers. Taking charge and making sure that things get done on time will result in an unexpected opportunity or unusual proposition.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An emotional situation will have an impact on your relationship with someone. Take the time to listen to what’s being said and you’ll be able to bring about the changes that will enhance your relationship and enrich your life.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t feel you have to conform to the way other people do things. Use your imagination to come up with an idea that will take others by surprise and help you stand out from your peers.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you can dream it, you can become it. Change begins within and can turn your day into an exciting new start.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get together with people who share common interests. Gathering information will help you improve your position.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Expand your mind; you’ll learn something that will help you get ahead. A physical activity will lead to self-improvement.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look for an innovative way to deal with anyone questioning your abilities or what you are doing. Someone you thought you could trust will let you down.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll discover something about your past that will change your point of view. Be honest about the way you feel.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t give someone the wrong impression. Don’t let personal issues interfere with work

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put your heart into whatever you are working toward; an opportunity will come your way. A physical change will encourage better health, greater confidence and compliments.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotional manipulation will get you into trouble. Don’t share information that may be used against you or to take advantage of you.