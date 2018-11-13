Obituary | Inga J. Christianson

Inga J. Christianson, 86 of Kingman, Arizona passed away Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 at Spring Valley Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Inga’s husband, Roger Christianson, and friends were at her side when she died.

Inga was born Feb. 25, 1932 in Frankfurt, Germany and immigrated to the United States in 1957. Inga has lived in Kingman with her husband for 14 years, prior to that she lived in Henderson, Nevada. Inga worked in photo labs most of her life, that was the profession she learned in Germany.

She was an usher at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kingman for over 10 years. Inga loved her animals (two cats) and friends very much.

Inga is survived by her husband; Roger, daughter; Lisa from California, her son; Michael who lives in Florida and sister-in law; Karen who lives in Michigan.

A celebration of life will be scheduled later. Any donation can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kingman, Arizona in her name.