Parks commission to hear update on local trails

KINGMAN – Multiple superintendent, manager and director reports will be provided at Wednesday’s meeting of the Parks, Aquatics, Recreation and Golf Commission at 5:30 p.m. in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Reports will come from the park superintendent regarding the Parks Maintenance Division, the recreation superintendent on activities and upcoming events, and the golf course manager will review the financial report, pro shop information and upcoming events. The golf course superintendent will provide information on golf course maintenance and upcoming projects.

The director of parks and recreation will also report to the commission.

Under old business, commissioners will discuss crosswalk safety pertaining to the Mohave Wash Path. The commission will also address the hiring of an assistant golf course superintendent, and under new business will hear an update on local trails.

