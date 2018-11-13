Prep Cross Country: Lady Vols finish 15th, while Vols take 24th at state

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls cross country team showed up to compete on the biggest stage of them all Saturday during the AIA Division III State Championship at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix.

The Lady Vols finished 15th out of 27 teams, led by Alexis Hecker in 62nd at 22:21.60. Darleen Bland was the next Lee Williams finisher in 65th (22:24.62) and Alize Hecker took 78th at 22:36.80.

“Each of these girls led our team at one point in the race,” said Lee Williams head coach Joan Abraham. “It was exciting to see them battle each other for the top spot.”

Lee Williams’ Hallie Powell finished 132nd, followed by Kylie Cantrell in 136th, Shayla Mayberry in 142nd. Kingman High’s Anastasia Tanner finished in 124th, while Lee Williams’ Elizabeth Strong was 176th.

Meanwhile, the Vols finished 24th overall as a team with Zach Tempert leading the way in 65th-place at 18:21.60. Cayden Robles was 84th (18:43.74), followed by Cade Cantrell in 127th, Taylor West in 179th, Jonathan Allred in 184th and Alex Angermuller in 234th.

Lee Williams will conclude its season Saturday at the Nike Cross Southwest Region meet in Casa Grande.

“Everyone is looking forward to the meet,” Abraham said. “It is run at the same place as the Desert Twilight meet we competed in earlier in the season. We ran many PR times at that meet and they all have plans to improve on those times.”