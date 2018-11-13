Red and blue lights on a pink and blue Tahoe

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is showing its support for cancer awareness with a new graphic-designed pink and blue cancer awareness police Tahoe.

“The vehicle is wrapped in pink to signify support for breast cancer awareness, and blue to signify prostate cancer awareness,” KPD wrote in a press release. “Cancer has touched the lives of many of our employees and their families as well as many impacted in our community. It is very near and dear to our hearts to support and honor the men, women, and children who have fought and are fighting the battle against cancer.”

KPD officers are also authorized to grow neatly-trimmed mustaches or goatees as part of their winter uniforms in support of No Shave November, an awareness effort for men’s health issue including prostate cancer.



The cost for the graphics on the Tahoe were paid for with drug seizure monies at no cost to general fund dollars.

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department