Clean City Commission seeks to promote community involvement

KINGMAN – The Clean City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St., to discuss reusable bag distribution, recycling education materials and ways to promote community involvement.

The CCC will discuss how and where to distribute reusable bags. The commission has in the past conducted reusable bag giveaways at local grocery stores. Commissioners are also considering creating and distributing recycling education materials.

Commissioners will talk about ways to promote community involvement in cleanup events, including utilizing outreach venues like the City’s website and Facebook page. It will also consider using the Facebook pages of the Public Works Department and the Clean City Commission in addition to distributing promotional material. Coleen Haines, Kingman public affairs coordinator, will be in attendance.

America Recycles Day is Nov. 15, and the commission voted to host an American Recycles poster contest at its last meeting. Information will be given to schools by Jan. 22 with a due date of Feb. 6. Judging will run from Feb. 7 – 11 and the winners will be notified Feb. 13. Awards will be presented at the Feb. 21 commission meeting.



Information provided by the City of Kingman