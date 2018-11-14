Diet Center’s Weight Loss Tip of the Week: Don’t let the holidays ruin good habits

What will the holidays mean for you?

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

During the holidays it can become very easy to let the good eating habits we’ve been working hard on go down the drain. If your purpose is to lose weight or maintain your weight in a healthy manner, please remember you need to change your lifestyle to be successful.

You may feel guilty if you believe you have not followed your weight-loss program perfectly. How you deal with this guilt determines whether you will get caught in the trap and never get back on track. It can also trigger binge eating. For example, I had a piece of cake, I blew it, and now I’ll just eat the whole thing!

Some people can’t take a bite or two of their “trigger foods” and then stop. Just as alcoholics avoid the first drink, the binger’s first bite pushes them over the edge into not stopping. A binger’s addiction can be sweets, chocolate, salty snacks or other junk food as an alcoholic’s is to drink. Instead of stopping in the ice cream shop for a taste, walk right by. Try not to take a bite of that food item, especially if you know you can’t handle it. If you’re faced with a binge, “stop, look, listen.” Stop what you’re doing and take a few seconds, listen to your body - are you really hungry or is something else going on? And look for an alternate activity to get your mind off of eating food items that could cause you to binge eat. Walking, writing, or even drinking water can help squelch a binge.

We might think that it’s necessary to have these foods around for family or friends. Realize your family can eat the same foods you do, just in larger portions.

Holidays aren’t a time for gluttony. Healthy foods can be just as tasty and appealing. Examine your shopping list and select foods that closely match your weight-loss plan. Plan your shopping list so you buy only the amounts of food you require.

While preparing meals be careful of taste testing. The calories can really add up. Getting some help with meal preparation can help prevent unconscious eating.

Make food less of a central theme by focusing on decorating, planning family activities, and getting exercise, which can help you both physically and psychologically.

You may feel deprived restricting food during the holidays. At least try to eat in moderation and not gain weight. This can give you satisfaction and make it easier to stay on track.

The holidays are coming quickly and now is a great time to start planning and practicing your strategies to help you succeed.

