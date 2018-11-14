Horoscopes | Novemebr 15, 2018

Birthdays: Shailene Woodley, 27; Jonny Lee Miller, 46; Beverly D’Angelo, 67; Sam Waterston, 78.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look over contracts and your financial situations; you’ll discover a hidden opportunity. A heart-to-heart talk with someone you love will be helpful.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Talk to people you have worked with or who can give you expert advice. Knowing what you are up against will make it easier to decide what’s best for you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stay calm and let situations play out naturally. Go about your business and make whatever changes suit you without drawing attention to what you are doing.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Do your thing. Your knowledge and experience will encourage others to listen as well as pitch in and help.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look at the big picture and get involved in the things you feel will make the biggest difference. Your input, generosity and physical help will result in recognition and an opportunity to make positive changes to your lifestyle.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get involved in something that encourages personal growth. Bonding with people who can be beneficial to your future is in your best interest.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take care of your responsibilities first or someone will make a fuss. Once you have taken care of business, you can concentrate on the things and the people you enjoy the most.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Spend more time dealing with personal matters. Be willing to compromise and to work in conjunction with others to make worthwhile changes.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t let anyone entice you into taking on too much or you’ll set yourself up for failure. Baby steps and thought-out plans are favored.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep moving forward, but keep your eye on what’s going on around you. Ask questions and verify facts.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put some passion into whatever you decide to take on. A personal change, gift or financial gain is heading your way.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Make it clear what you are willing to do and what it will take. Being up-front will be necessary.