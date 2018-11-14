KHS band wins bronze at AzMBA competition

KINGMAN – Kingman High School marching band won third place Saturday at the Arizona Marching Band Association championships.

“As a result of a great performance the Bulldog Band took third place,” Michael Schreiber, band director said in an email to the Daily Miner. “We have great and talented kids.”

KHS competed against bands in Arizona and Southern Nevada.



The KHS band isn’t done with competitions just yet. They are heading to the state competition Saturday where they compete for the championship against eight other high school bands in the state.

The gates open for the Arizona Band and Orchestra Directors Association competition, at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium, 500 Veterans Way, in Tempe. Admission is $15 for the full day, and children 5-and-under and free.