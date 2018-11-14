Obituary | Edna Mae Wagstaff (Burrage Bussell)

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, Edna Mae Wagstaff (Burrage Bussell) joined the Lord on Nov. 1 in Kingman, Arizona.



Edna was born Nov. 6, 1920 in Nashoba, Oklahoma to Norman Arthur Burrage and Lizzie Frances King.



Edna married James “Jim” Edward Bussell Jr. on April 9, 1939 in Bakersfield, California. They welcomed two children, Gene Richard Bussell in late 1939 and Carol Elaine (Bussell) Foresman in late 1941. Edna and Jim divorced in the early 1960s. She met her second husband, Jack Wagstaff, in Monrovia, California and were married in Las Vegas, Nevada in the late 1960s.



Edna spent 32 years of her life in Meadview, Arizona and was very involved in the local church where she enjoyed singing for the church choir. She was very involved in the local community and was a board member of the Meadview Homeowners Association.



Edna is survived by her daughter; Carol of Kennewick, Washington, granddaughter, Pamela (Carlos) Aguilar of Lynnwood, Washington, grandsons; Russell Foresman of Wenatchee, Washington, Robert (Stacey) Bussell of Lincoln, California, Richard (Lawanna) Bussell of Lincoln, California, nine great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.



She joins her beloved ones in heaven; parents; Norman and Lizzie, brothers; Ed, Troy, sister; Marner, husband; Jack, ex-husband; Jim, son; Gene, and son-in-law; Richard Foresman.





Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 at Greenlawn Northeast, 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield, California. Reception following at 2801 Karla St., Bakersfield, California.

