School bus in 2-vehicle collision; minor injuries reported

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Authorities say a school bus rolled onto its side after a collision on the southwestern outskirts of metro Phoenix, but a fire department spokesman says initial reports indicate that people in the two vehicles suffered only minor injuries.

Rural Metro Fire spokesman Shawn Gilleland says the wreck occurred Wednesday in an unincorporated area of Maricopa County and that students were on the bus but that it wasn't clear how many.

Gilleland says initial reports indicate that at least three and possibly up to eight people suffered minor injuries but that none were serious. He says further details aren't immediately available.

A pickup with a heavily damaged front end sat at a nearby intersection.

The county Sheriff's Office is investigating. A spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for information.