UniSource warns of suspicious phone callers demanding payment

KINGMAN – UniSource Energy Services is warning customers to watch for suspicious calls and signs of scams by people claiming to be UniSource employees while trying to steal their money.

UniSource has joined more than 100 utility companies in helping customers recognize high-pressure techniques used by scammers.

More than 175 UniSource gas and electric customers have reported being targeted by scammers this year. They often receive a call from someone who threatens to cut off service for unpaid bills or damaged meters, instructing customers to pay over the phone with a prepaid money card, often within an hour, to avoid the shutoff.

Callers may use an angry or urgent tone of voice to pressure the customer into making a payment.

In some cases, callers tell customers to bring in a money order or cashier’s check to a local business or to pay in bitcoin. They’ll also offer a month of free service or discounts in exchange for quick payment.

They sometimes use software that disguises phone calls or text messages to make they appear as if they’re coming from UniSource.

Here’s some advice for customers:

Hang up. If you suspect a scam, simply hang up. Delete suspicious emails and text messages, and shut the door on suspicious visitors. Call 911 if you’re concerned for your physical safety.

Don’t follow scammer’s instructions. UniSource never requires customers to purchase prepaid money cards to pay their bill. Payment methods can be found at uesaz.com.

Contact UniSource. Customers with concerns about their bills or suspicions of scammers can call the company at 877-837-4968.

Information provided by UniSource