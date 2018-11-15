City prepares for new Council, tax rate

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is set for big changes come 2019, with the sales and use tax reverting back to pre-November 2017 rates starting Jan. 1, about a month after newly-elected councilmembers are sworn in on Dec. 4.

Council voted 5-2 on Aug. 15, 2017 to increase the Transaction Privilege Tax, or sales tax, from 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent. After receiving notice from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office that the vote was in violation of open meeting laws, Council ratified it in January. Mayor Monica Gates and Councilwoman Vickie Kress were the dissenting voices for both votes.

The Responsible Sales and Use Tax Act from the PAC Kingman Citizens for Responsible Taxation came on the heels of the increase, which asked the voters to repeal the 1 percent sales tax increase. It also requires that any future increase to the sales and use tax rates go to the citizens of Kingman for a vote.

That initiative, Proposition 413 as it was known on the Nov. 6 general election ballot, passed with 6,514, or 61 percent, “Yes” votes compared to 4,048, or 38 percent, “No” votes. The 1 percent increase will be dropped Jan. 1 and the rate will be 2.5 percent.

Kingman’s new City Council members will be sworn in Dec. 4, according to the City of Kingman.

Candidates elected to Council include SueAnn Mello Keener with about 3,000 votes in the primary election, Deana Nelson who received 4,962 votes and Ken Watkins with 4,558 votes, both in the general election. They will join current councilmembers David Wayt, Jamie Scott Stehly and Travis Lingenfelter, as well as Mayor-elect Jen Miles. Miles, currently vice-mayor, defeated Mayor Monica Gates 2,745 votes to 2,284 votes in the primary.