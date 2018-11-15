Thanksgiving Coloring Contest
2:14 AM Fri, Nov. 16th
Event Calendar | Nov. 16-18

  • Originally Published: November 15, 2018 7:29 p.m.

    • TODAY

    Masquerade Gala

    7 until 10 p.m. at Beale Celebrations 201 N. 4th St. 385-319-5238.

    SATURDAY

    Kingman Junior Rodeo

    9 a.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-5357.

    Cerbat Motosports/Moto X Madness

    7:30 a.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.

    Murphy’s Gun Show

    9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 208-324-9644.

    Rattler Race

    9 a.m. at Metcalfe Park 315 W. Beale St. and Kingman Arch in Downtown Kingman. 760-447-2029.

    Technology Recycle Drive

    9 a.m. until noon at the City of Kingman Public Works Yard at 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave. 928-692-3015.

    Stockton Hill Craft Fair and Swap Meet

    8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Cerbat lanes parking lot located at 3631 Stockton Hill Road. 702-373-7694.

    Pie Making Workshop

    10 a.m. at the Cooperative Extension Building, 101 E. Beale St. 928-753-3788.

    Elk’s Holiday Bazaar

    9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Elk’s Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

    Community Feast

    3 p.m. at Desert Church of Christ, 2345 Gordon Drive. 928-757-5767.

    SUNDAY

    Murphy’s Gun Show

    9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 208-324-9644.

    Cerbat Motosports/Moto X Madness

    7:30 a.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.

