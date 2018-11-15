Former WAVE business manager pleads not guilty to felony theft charges

KINGMAN – A former business manager at the Western Arizona Vocational Education District accused of multiple felony counts of theft, Deborah Sue Long, 43, of Kingman, appeared in Mohave County Superior Court before Judge Richard Weiss on Tuesday.

Long was in court for two cases. In the first she is facing three felony counts including theft, theft of a credit card and fraudulent use of a credit card. She pleaded not guilty to the charges at her arraignment Tuesday.

The state alleges that on or between March 13 and Aug. 12 Long committed theft of funds with a value of $4,000 or more, theft of a credit card, and obtained or attempted to obtain money, goods, services or any other thing of value with a value of $1,000 or more by using a credit card obtained in violation of the law.

Long has also been charged with seven felony counts in another case, for which she appeared at a pretrial conference Tuesday. Those charges included one count of fraudulent schemes and artifices, five counts of theft and misuse of public moneys. Long has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

As reported by Today’s News Herald, according to a press release from Arizona’s Office of the Attorney General, Long is accused of issuing warrants to herself and to her credit card companies, keeping payments made by parents and others to the district, making personal purchases with WAVE credit cards and increasing her salary without authorization between November 2011 and August 2016. The total loss amounted to about $139,000, the press release states.

Long will be back in court for pretrial conferences at 10:30 am. Dec. 18.