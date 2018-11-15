Thanksgiving Coloring Contest
The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
1:35 PM Thu, Nov. 15th
Weather  66.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

KUSD board selects 3 finalists for next superintendent

Gretchen Dorner-principal at Lee Williams High School and Jeri Wolsey-KUSD assistant superintendent. (File Photo)

Gretchen Dorner-principal at Lee Williams High School and Jeri Wolsey-KUSD assistant superintendent. (File Photo)

mugshot photo

By Vanessa Espinoza

  • Originally Published: November 15, 2018 11:59 a.m.

    • KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District has narrowed down its choices to three candidates to be the next superintendent.

    Thirteen position seekers applied after current superintendent Roger Jacks announced his retirement in October.

    The board has selected Gretchen Dorner, principal at Lee Williams High School, Jeri Wolsey, KUSD assistant superintendent, and Tom Meyer, a superintendent at Bellevue Community School District in Bellevue, Iowa as finalists.

    “They scored the required desirable traits,” Jacks said.

    Candidates had to meet certain criteria to be selected. Some of the criteria included experience with a K-12 school district of a similar size, current superintendent certificate or district-level administrator experience, able to foster a district-wide culture of respect and collaboration, and awareness of local, state and national politics impacting the district.

    The board will finalize its decision during the Dec. 18 school board meeting.

    More like this story