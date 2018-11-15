Mohave County Most Wanted | November 14, 2018

As of November 14, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

Clary, Evertt Edward

DOB: 04/11/1989

White

Male

6 feet 2 inches, 260 pounds

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Brown

Offense: Fraudulent Use of Credit Card, Class 1 Misdemeanor;

Aggravated Harassment, Class 6 Felony

DOW: 11/13/2018

Emeric, Elizabeth

DOB: 06/06/1995

White

Female

5-6, 140 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Offense: Theft, Class 6 Undesignated

DOW: 10/25/2018

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Branam, Jeffery Michael

Offense: Dangerous Drug – Poss/Use, Class 4 Felony

DOW: 11/05/2018

DOC: 11/13/2018

Brook, Darren Scott

Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Possess/Use Meth, Class 6 Undesignated

DOW: 07/30/2018

DOC: 11/10/2018

Kilpatrick, Clinton Wayne

Offense: Forgery, Class 4 Felony; Aggravated Assault – Victim < 15, Class 4 Felony

DOW: 08/20/2018

DOC: 11/07/2018

Kidwell, Maurice Warren

Offense: Agg DUI – Lic Susp/Rev for DUI, Class 4 Felony

DOW: 09/19/2018

DOC: 11/07/2018

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department