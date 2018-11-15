Northern Arizona gets first win on road, tops Omaha 76-66

OMAHA, Neb. — Davon Bolton came off the bench to score 16 points to lead Northern Arizona to its first road victory of the season, beating Omaha 76-66 on Wednesday night.

The Lumberjacks opened the season beating Jacksonville at home, 97-82, then promptly embarked on a five-game road trip that will keep them from playing a home game until they host Utah Valley December 8. NAU lost at South Dakota Monday, 90-74 and now head to Hawaii.

NAU took a 32-31 lead at intermission. A 3-point play by Bernie Andre and a 3 by Bolton put the Lumberjacks in front for good and they led by as many as 10 in the second half.

Ted McCree added 11 points and Andre grabbed nine rebounds for NAU (2-1), which converted 16 of 20 from the free-throw line.

Zach Jackson had 17 points to lead Omaha (1-2), with JT Gibson adding 11 points.