Bullhead City woman led sheriff’s through carwash during 37 minute pursuit

FORT MOHAVE – A 37 minute pursuit led Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies and assisting agencies through 19 miles of Fort Mohave and Bullhead City on Wednesday.

MCSO deputies arrested Carey Michele Sims, 43, of Bullhead City, on Wednesday at approximately 6:55 p.m.

Deputies observed a gray Dodge Charger traveling southbound on Highway 95 that was traveling over the posted speed limit. The vehicle entered a right turn only lane to pass another vehicle and then accelerated to approximately 60 mph in a posted 45 mph zone.

A traffic stop was conducted in the parking lot of a car wash in the 5000 block of Highway 95. The deputy approached the vehicle and observed heavy window tint, and the driver’s side window was down about 1-2 inches. As deputies approached the vehicle, the driver rolled up the window preventing the deputy from seeing inside.

Deputies knocked on the window, and the driver, later identified as Sims, opened the window about 1-2 inches and began yelling at the deputy for stopping her. Deputies advised her to roll down her window further, she allegedly refused.

The deputy identified himself, and Sims again yelled at the deputy, stating he was lying about who he was. The deputy requested the driver’s license and vehicle information and it was reported she refused.

The deputy advised Sims she was being detained for reckless driving to which she purportedly replied, “No, I’m not.”

The deputy reported Sims put her vehicle in gear, spun her rear tires, and struck the deputy with the driver’s side rear corner panel of the vehicle.

Sims continued through the parking lot past a barricade and inside the car wash. The vehicle was blocked in because another vehicle was inside the car wash.

Deputies placed a spike strip under the vehicle’s driver’s side rear tire, and deputies issued several verbal commands for Sims to exit the vehicle, which law enforcement said she refused.

Deputies broke the passenger window, Sims partially rolled down the driver’s window, and deputies reached inside to unsecure the door.

Deputies were trying to grab Sims when she accelerated, ramming and pushing the other vehicle out of the car wash. Sims then maneuvered out of the parking lot and headed north onto Highway 95.

A pursuit ensued with Sims’ vehicle reaching speeds of approximately 80 mph and running several red lights. Sims continued the pursuit onto the Bullhead City Parkway while the back driver’s side tire was blown out, and the car was riding on its rim.

Sims turned left onto Highway 95 and continued into a residential neighborhood. A short time later, the exposed rim of the vehicle came apart flinging metal pieces from the vehicle.

One of the pieces struck a deputy’s vehicle, which created a hole in his windshield and sprayed the deputy with glass fragments that hit his eyes and arms. Sims came to a stop just west of Rio Vista Road and Ramar Road in Bullhead City.

Sims opened the rear passenger door, placed her keys on the ground, and then closed the door. Verbal commands were given for Sims to step out of the vehicle, and she complied with commands.

Verbal commands were given for Sims to walk backwards toward deputies, but she allegedly refused. Deputies grabbed Sims and attempted to place her in restraints. Deputies report Sims continued to resist by pulling her arms away.

A civilian vehicle sustained damages to two windows from flying debris. The deputies involved received minor injuries and were evaluated by medical staff.

Carey Michele Sims was arrested for endangerment, two counts of aggravated assault on an officer, aggravated criminal damage, resisting arrest, and unlawful flight from law enforcement, all felonies.

She was booked into Mohave County jail for the above charges.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office