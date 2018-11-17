Airport Advisory Commission tackles rates, lease terms

KINGMAN – The Airport Advisory Commission has a long list of agenda items designated “old business” that will be considered at its meeting at noon Monday in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Aside from reports to be presented by airport and business park staff, four old-business items remain from previous meetings. A subcommittee formed to discuss the remote control aircraft operation site at the airport will present its findings to the commission. At past meetings, two remote control aircraft groups had expressed interest in using the site.

Another subcommittee report will be given regarding avigation easements at the Kingman Airport. In addition, there will be continued discussion about a study of airport rates and charges.

New-business items listed on the AAC’s agenda include a status report on the Airport and Industrial Park, and a discussion on airport lease terms and conditions.

In other City business, the Municipal Utilities Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St. Commissioner appointments and consideration of a sewer extension variance, requested by the Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic on Andy Devine Avenue, make up the agenda.

Information provided by the City of Kingman