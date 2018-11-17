Event Calendar | Nov. 18-22

TODAY
Murphy’s Gun Show
9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 208-324-9644.
Cerbat Motosports/Moto X Madness
7:30 a.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.
WEDNESDAY
KRMC Lunch & Learn Lecture
Noon until 1 p.m. Doors open at 11:30 a.m at the KRMC Medical Professional Center, 1739 Beverly Ave. 928-263-3873.
Grief & Loss Support Group
6 p.m. at White Cliffs Assisted Living Center, 3600 Peterson Rd. 928-565-9000.
THURSDAY
THANKSGIVING
Kingman Turkey Trot
8 a.m. at KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3601 Santa Rosa Dr. Kingman. 937-304-9357.
