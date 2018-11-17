Event Calendar | Nov. 18-22

TODAY

Murphy’s Gun Show

9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 208-324-9644.

Cerbat Motosports/Moto X Madness

7:30 a.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.



WEDNESDAY

KRMC Lunch & Learn Lecture

Noon until 1 p.m. Doors open at 11:30 a.m at the KRMC Medical Professional Center, 1739 Beverly Ave. 928-263-3873.

Grief & Loss Support Group

6 p.m. at White Cliffs Assisted Living Center, 3600 Peterson Rd. 928-565-9000.

THURSDAY

THANKSGIVING

Kingman Turkey Trot

8 a.m. at KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3601 Santa Rosa Dr. Kingman. 937-304-9357.