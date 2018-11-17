Horoscopes | Nov. 18, 2018

Birthdays: Damon Wayans Jr., 36; Chloe Sevigny, 44; Owen Wilson, 50; Oscar Nunez, 60.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emotions are welling and need to be channeled. Talks will lead to promising plans that will give you something to look forward to.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Check out courses and the qualifications required to do something that interests you. Set incentives and make plans that will energize and excite you to get started.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t lean toward an offer that sounds too good to be true. Be honest with yourself.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You don’t have to bend to what someone else wants. Moodiness will surface and cause discord if you don’t follow your heart and do as you please.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Short trips, physical activities and spending time with like-minded people should round out your day. Hidden expenses will set you back if you aren’t thorough.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Working on something constructive will ease stress while you accomplish something worthwhile. A kind gesture at the end of the day will be welcome.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If someone is being unfair, say so and offer a solution that will bring equality and peace back into your relationship. Stewing about something won’t fix the problem.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Encourage changes at home. Avoid getting into an argument.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Those you think you can trust will let you down and share information you don’t want revealed at an inopportune time. Listen to your heart and protect your reputation.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Size up what you’ve been doing all your life and consider what makes you content. Put together a plan that will thrust you into a daily routine that is satisfying and gratifying.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Listen to what others suggest, but don’t be a follower. Show affection along with strength, courage and individuality.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Do something creative, helpful or that makes you feel good. Answers will come from within, not from someone else.