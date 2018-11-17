Obituary | Joy Reed

Our beloved, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Joy Reed, joined her dear deceased husband, Robert Reed, on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 in Kingman, Arizona.

Joy was born Feb. 21, 1932 in Palasade, Nebraska. She was 19 years old when she met her true sweetheart and was married to Robert Reed. They went on to have four children, daughters; Ann Kempton from Mesa and Gina Standley from Idaho, son; Robbie Reed from Idaho, and Dan Reed from Kingman. Joy and Robert have 14 grandkids and 43 great-grandkids. They have resided in Kingman the last 12 years. They had been married for 61 years when her husband passed seven years earlier.

Joy was very active in her church and loved to sing in the choir and worked as the librarian. “To know Joy is to love her.” She was a “busy body,” always on the go! She was compassionate and cared and loved her friends. She will be missed by all.

Viewing will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20 at the Rutherford Church, 3180 Rutherford Drive, Kingman, Arizona. Services will follow at 11 a.m.