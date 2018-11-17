Obituary | Linda Hanks

Linda Hanks, 68, was unexpectedly taken from us Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 in Amarillo, Texas. She was born Oct. 29, 1950 to Francisco and Josephine Hernandez in San Diego, California.

She is survived by her husband; Terry Hanks, daughter; Melinda Olson, sons; Danny, Terry and Frankie Hanks, sisters; Stella and Mary Hernandez, Tina Banda, brother; Julio Hernandez, 15 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and her two Pekingese, Okiee and Ringo.

Linda was primarily caregiver, but also managed the secretarial duties of the family’s trucking company. She was deeply devoted to her rose garden and to her husband. Dec. 27 will be Linda and Terry’s 50th wedding anniversary. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will forever be loved and missed by all.

There is a viewing scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20. The viewing and service will both be held at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home, 1701 Sycamore Ave., in Kingman, Arizona.