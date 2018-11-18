Kingman Photo | A Quilted Presentation

The Kingman Quilters Guild honored Mohave County Veterans with a presentation of handmade quilts. Members of the guild voluntarily and lovingly created beautiful works of art in quilt form to give to Mohave County men and women who have served the nation valiantly and with personal sacrifice. The guild humbly offers the quilts to the brave military personnel in the hope that they will bring physical comfort, love and visual reminders of the gratitude for all that veterans have done to protect the nation’s freedom. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)