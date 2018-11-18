Kingman Photo | Thank you Veterans

Honored at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s Nov. 9 Veterans Day weekend meeting were club members who had served in the U.S. armed forces. Featured speakers at the meeting were Paul Gaines, Beth Ferry, and Andrea McAdow representing Kingman Main Street, a group of community-minded volunteers working to facilitate the revitalization of downtown Kingman. One of the recent accomplishments of Kingman Main Street is the beautiful mural on the rear wall of Beale Street Theater. For more information on the organization, log on to facebook.com/kingmanmainstreet.