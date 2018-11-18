Thanksgiving Coloring Contest
The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
2:21 AM Mon, Nov. 19th
Weather  36.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Letter | Thank you Race 2 Remember sponsors

(Daily Miner file photo)

(Daily Miner file photo)

  • Originally Published: November 18, 2018 6:28 p.m.

    • The Creative Care Foundation would like to thank all of the sponsors, volunteers and participants that helped to make the 9th annual Race to Remember 8K run and 1 mile walk a huge success.

    Sponsors for this year’s event were Desert View Funeral Chapel, Sutton Memorial Funeral Home, Comprehensive Mobile, Medline, Shamrock, First Choice Medical Supply, KRMC, Unisource, First Quality Products, IHP Network, Desert Construction, Synertex, S & S Concrete, Mohave State Bank, Anderson Ford, True Value & 66 Auto Sales.

    Jason Edwards

    ALTCS / Marketing Manager,

    Creative Care

    More like this story