Letter | Thank you Desert Road Riders

On Oct. 27, our annual bones run culminated at the Desert Road Riders Motor Cycle clubhouse. It was just so much fun.



These guys and gals work their cycles off getting a fundraiser done for Mutt Matchers & Friends, every. Single. Year. They have an auction, a raffle, and a 50/50 raffle for us and sell as many paper bones they can. And they also have a great band too.

We also received six pallets of great dog food from the True Value warehouse – bless them all.

The members of this riders group also help other nonprofit groups every month. Please support the Desert Road Riders as they do so much for us and other charities.

Thanks so much all of you for helping us out in our rescue and adoption of our pups. God Bless all of you.

Judy Torgerson, President

Mutt Matchers & Friends