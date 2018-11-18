Letter | Thank you for the Mohave County Fair

Wow! Many thanks to all of the “volunteers” who made the Mohave County Fair another exceptional event.

No one can comprehend the hours and hard work these volunteers perform to put on this presentation for us every year. I peeked into the area behind the scene Thursday afternoon and saw the preparation before the fair starts - bang, bang, bang, went a hammer. “Move this.” “Put this over there.” “Hey, this goes over there.”

The next day there was the fairway, the food, the animals, crafts, entertainment, jams and jellies, breads, and quilts. The fair was here.

Then came the coup de grace. The Fair winner were listed in a special section, categorized by first place and best of show in each category.

Great job, everybody, Thanks and many thanks.

I hope everyone took the time to read the special edition.

Patricia Simpson

Kingman