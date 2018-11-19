Anderson Ford Lincoln Kingman Pet Adoptions

KINGMAN – Anderson Ford Lincoln of Kingman will be partnering with the Western Arizona Humane Society for the Second annual Adopt A Pet the following Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3601 Stockton Hill Road; Nov. 4, Dec. 1, Dec. 8, and Dec. 15. There are numerous "fur babies" that are currently in need of a good loving home.

WAHS is in need of the following items and could use the community’s support: kitten food, formula, cat dishes, Pedigree dry and canned dog food, dog dishes, small liter boxes, cat and dog toys, pooper scoopers, bath and hand towels, liquid laundry soap, broom length scrub brushes, handheld scrub brushes, brooms and dust pans, 12 to 50 gallon trash bags, leashes and collars, hoses, spray nozzles and bleach.

You can drop these items off at the WAHS, 950 Buchanan St. or come by Anderson Ford Lincoln Kingman and put your items under the Pet Christmas tree. We have homemade pet decorations you can purchase for your Christmas tree. A donation of $5 per item is requested for each ornament.

Anderson Ford Lincoln will be paying $25 toward any pet adoption during these events. Please come by and support WAHS in this worthwhile cause.



Watch for information on upcoming raffles with the proceeds being donated to WAHS.

Information provided by Anderson Ford Lincoln Kingman