Change of plea set for alleged Uber carjacker

KINGMAN – Counsels involved in the case of Raitasha Antoinette Williams-Gardner, charged in connection with the carjacking of a Las Vegas Uber driver, told Judge Billy Sipe on Monday they are on the cusp of a plea agreement.

Aveyon Lashawn Nevitt, who faced charges for the same incident, pleaded guilty to four felony counts including two counts of kidnapping, theft of means of transportation and aggravated assault in October. He could face up to 20 years in prison following judgement and sentencing scheduled for 11 a.m. Dec. 4.

On May 26, Nevitt, and accused accomplice Williams-Gardner, reportedly carjacked an Uber driver and another passenger in a pool ride and ordered the driver to head toward Arizona. Prosecuting attorney for Nevitt’s case, Amy Gardner, told the court at the October change of plea hearing that Nevitt also struck one of the victims in the head with a firearm and later “shot several rounds” into a semitrailer on U.S. 93.

According to law enforcement reports, the Uber passenger and driver were let out of the car just past Hoover Dam. The vehicle, at this point driven by Nevitt, later collided with a bus in the 900 block of West Beale Street. No one on the bus was injured.

Williams-Gardner has a change of plea hearing set for 3 p.m. Nov. 30.