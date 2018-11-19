Thanksgiving Coloring Contest
Feds: Ex-border patrol agent sold guns illegally

(Adobe image)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: November 19, 2018 7:24 p.m.

    • TUCSON – A former U.S. border patrol agent is facing charges for allegedly selling hundreds of firearms without a license.

    The Arizona Daily Star reports Laurence Myers was recently indicted for engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license after federal authorities seized more than 200 firearms from his home.

    Court records show suspicious deposits at a Tucson bank led federal investigators to the Rio Rico home of the 54-year-old Myers and $300,000 in illegal gun sales.

