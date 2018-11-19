Feds: Ex-border patrol agent sold guns illegally

TUCSON – A former U.S. border patrol agent is facing charges for allegedly selling hundreds of firearms without a license.

The Arizona Daily Star reports Laurence Myers was recently indicted for engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license after federal authorities seized more than 200 firearms from his home.

Court records show suspicious deposits at a Tucson bank led federal investigators to the Rio Rico home of the 54-year-old Myers and $300,000 in illegal gun sales.