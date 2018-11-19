Financial records needed in case of alleged $170,000 theft

KINGMAN – The reported victim of an incident involving an alleged theft of a suitcase containing $170,000 from Walmart in June is still collecting financial records, which resulted in the continuance of Jeremiah Grant Peacey’s pretrial conference Monday morning.

According to prosecuting attorney Bob Moon, records are still being gathered by the victim to show the origin of the money allegedly taken. Those records would show how she would have had that sum of money in her possession.

Mohave County grand jurors returned a felony indictment for Peacey on June 21 that included one count of felony theft, taking U.S. currency with a value of $4,000 or more.

A Valle Vista woman reported leaving a cash-filled suitcase, which she said contained about $170,000, at Walmart on June 5. According to police reports, she took the suitcase into the store with her and left it on the bottom of a shopping cart, not realizing she’d forgotten it until she returned home.

The woman told The Daily Miner she was carrying the money with her because she had just sold her Texas home and business and feared someone tried to break into her home to steal the money.

Peacey’s next pretrial conference is set for 9 a.m. Dec. 19.