Fulfill a wish for a senior in need

Mon, Nov. 19th
The City of Kingman’s main office, 310 N. Fourth St., is decked out for the holiday season. The City will again this year participate in the Senior Angel Tree, and wishes can be picked up and filled at the main office. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

  • Originally Published: November 19, 2018 7:24 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is partnering with Senior Corps of Mohave County for the Senior Angel Tree, which will this year accept assistance from community members wanting to help local, low-income seniors in need during the holiday season.

    City employees have participated in the program for more than a decade, according to a City of Kingman press release.

    “We’re happy to keep the long tradition of partnering with this great program that serves our city,” Sydney Muhle, City clerk, said in the release. “The City team takes a lot of pride in being able to help seniors during the holiday season.”

    Those wanting to lend a hand, dubbed “Angels,” can pick up wishes starting Wednesday at the City of Kingman office, 310 N. Fourth St. Wishes must be returned to the office no later than Friday, Dec. 14.

    For more information about the Senior Angel Tree, contact Heather Brassil at 928-715-2200 or at heather.brassil@nau.edu.

    Information provided by the City of Kingman

