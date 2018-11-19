Horoscopes | November 20, 2018

Birthdays: Ashley Fink, 32; Dan Byrd, 33; Joel McHale, 47; Bo Derek, 62.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll be emotionally tempted to make changes or do something that will leave you in a precarious or awkward position. Focus on getting facts and assessing situations before you act.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A steady approach to any change you want to implement is encouraged. Do your research and line up whomever and whatever you need to ensure your success.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An unexpected opportunity will get you thinking about new possibilities. Leave nothing to chance; you’ll discover something that will help you make a prosperous move.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t limit what you can do or let negativity stop you from trying something new. You may not like change, but in hindsight you will be glad you participated.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let emotions stand between you and getting things done. Keep an open mind, do your research and set parameters that will restrict you from going over budget.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t buy into someone’s lavish plans if they don’t suit your budget or your lifestyle. Concentrate on what you enjoy doing, and surround yourself with people who share your interests.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look for opportunities; don’t wait for them to appear. It’s up to you to say yes or no to someone pressuring or bullying you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Micromanage, and you will impress someone who can help you excel. A personal matter will be based on false information.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Get involved; it will change your life and your future. Fight for your rights.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take care of your responsibilities first, and do so without getting into a situation with someone who can disrupt your world. Look for innovative ways to combat stressful situations.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Changing how you earn a living or how you handle your money will lead to prosperous alternatives that are easy to implement into your everyday routine. A personal change will lift your spirits.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll be misinterpreted if you aren’t careful, which could end up costing you your reputation. Listen carefully and keep personal information a secret.