Leftover hunt permit-tags available now for 2019 spring hunts

KINGMAN – If you are one of the many people who forgot to apply for a spring 2019 javelina or turkey tag, there is still hope. Arizona Game and Fish Department has announced it has started to issue leftover tags for those who sent in applications via U.S. Mail.

To obtain a leftover permit, go to the department’s website and see what tags/units are available, then send in your application to the AZGFD, 5000 West Carefree Highway, Phoenix, Arizona 85086, Attn: Draw/First come, first serve.

Any tags remaining will then be made available over the counter starting Nov. 26 at all AZGFD regional offices.

After a total of 43,318 applicants – of which 42,784 applied online – for spring javelina, turkey, bison and bear permits applied, the department authorized a total of 34,030 hunt permit tags for those species.

The department expects just over 8,000 tags to be available for the leftover draw.

Sportsmen are reminded that in Arizona you can take two javelina a year, but they must be in different hunts.