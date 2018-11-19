Thanksgiving Coloring Contest
The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
7:26 PM Mon, Nov. 19th
Weather  48.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Leftover hunt permit-tags available now for 2019 spring hunts

Kingman residents Gary Siegfried (L) and Gary Martin show a big javelina that Martin took on a muzzleloader hunt in Unit 18B. Hunters can take two javelina in a year in Arizona, if they are taken on different hunts. (Photo by Don Martin/For the Daily Miner)

Kingman residents Gary Siegfried (L) and Gary Martin show a big javelina that Martin took on a muzzleloader hunt in Unit 18B. Hunters can take two javelina in a year in Arizona, if they are taken on different hunts. (Photo by Don Martin/For the Daily Miner)

mugshot photo

By Don Martin

  • Originally Published: November 19, 2018 5:19 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – If you are one of the many people who forgot to apply for a spring 2019 javelina or turkey tag, there is still hope. Arizona Game and Fish Department has announced it has started to issue leftover tags for those who sent in applications via U.S. Mail.

    To obtain a leftover permit, go to the department’s website and see what tags/units are available, then send in your application to the AZGFD, 5000 West Carefree Highway, Phoenix, Arizona 85086, Attn: Draw/First come, first serve.

    Any tags remaining will then be made available over the counter starting Nov. 26 at all AZGFD regional offices.

    After a total of 43,318 applicants – of which 42,784 applied online – for spring javelina, turkey, bison and bear permits applied, the department authorized a total of 34,030 hunt permit tags for those species.

    The department expects just over 8,000 tags to be available for the leftover draw.

    Sportsmen are reminded that in Arizona you can take two javelina a year, but they must be in different hunts.

    More like this story