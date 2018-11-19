Sportsmen help young lady bag her first buck

Assisting a young person as they journey through life toward becoming a sportsman is something many of us do.

Passing on the time-honored traditions that defines us as sportsmen, whether a man or woman, is something very important to us.

This story is about a young lady from Kingman and her quest to bag her first mule deer buck. And it is about friends of hers in our community who assisted in that quest.

Alexis Turner is 16 years old and a junior at Lee Williams High School. She is an outgoing, bubbly young lady who has several passions in her life. Her parents are Kevin Turner and Andrea Voorhees.

Alexis is the cheer captain for her high school, and she likes to hunt. This year she drew a deer tag for Unit 18A, which as many know, is not an easy unit in which to fill a tag.

Alexis has hunted deer successfully in the past, having taken several does on antlerless hunts on the Kaibab. However, she had a general tag and was determined to fill it, even though she had obligations at school and work.

Bob Shaw is an avid Kingman sportsman who is also a hunter education instructor. He and his wife, Deanna, have taught hundreds of local kids about the process of becoming lawful, safe and ethical sportsmen.

Travis Allman is a local guide and sportsman who has a lot of hunting experience.

All would play an important role in the experience Alexis was going to have on her deer hunt.

On Friday, the opening day of her two-weekend hunt, Bob and Travis took Alexis out for a morning hunt. She could only hunt for half the day, as she had to be at cheer practice and a football game later on.

Alexis was hoping for the opportunity to take a mature buck, but her time to hunt was short. Because of her work – she makes her own car payment – she only had that half day Friday and then the entire day on Saturday.

Her hunt on Friday went pretty well. She saw javelina, which she slipped into 15 yards from, and a herd of about 20 elk that had a nice 6x6 bull with them.

She also saw two mature bucks, but was unable to get a shot at them. That is why it is called hunting; you aren’t always successful even when you find them.

The next day Alexis and Bob went back out into the unit.

Shaw noted that unlike many of his hunting friends, Alexis arrived a full 30 minutes before she was supposed to be at his house.

“I wish some of the men I took hunting could be even 5 minutes early,” Shaw said.

They headed off to a spot Shaw wanted to try. They arrived plenty early – an hour before sunrise – but the wind made for a change of plans.

Shaw pulled out his bottle of scent killer to spray them down, only to find that the sprayer wouldn’t work. Shaw said he was surprised when the young lady said not to worry and pulled out a bottle of spray from her backpack.

“Talk about being prepared,” Shaw said. Despite their best efforts that day, the only game Shaw and Alexis saw was more javelina.

Then it was back to school and work for the young sportsmen.

Shaw and Alexis went out for a few hours Friday afternoon. Alexis had only the following day to hunt, so her standards had dropped just a little.

“She said that anything with antlers would be OK with her,” Shaw said.

As luck would have it, they spotted a spike buck Friday, but there were some houses in the area and they didn’t want to take a shot.

Saturday was the last day Alexis could hunt, and joining them that day was Bob’s wife, Deanna. She, too, is an accomplished glasser and hunter, and her assistance would be a huge help.

Before the sun came up, five cow elk walked past the hunters, but unfortunately no deer were seen.

The trio decided to go to the world famous Lilo’s Restaurant in Seligman for lunch. Then it was back into the field for what would be the last opportunity for Alexis to fill her tag.

After hiking for some distance, the hunters spotted a group of four does and one spike. Even though the spike was extremely close, they didn’t get a shot.

The hunters moved on and spotted yet another group of three does and a spike.

This group was over 250 yards away, so the hunters settled in and waited. Finally, the buck stepped out into an opening, but Alexis couldn’t get steady. Utilizing two shooting sticks, she got steady, and Shaw gave her the range of 238 yards.

Alexis used a custom rifle that Shaw had built, a 6.5 Creedmoor. A perfect rifle and cartridge combination for deer, especially at that range.

When Alexis touched off the shot, the buck literally fell in his tracks. With only a few hours left in her hunt, the young sportswoman had got it done.

Bob said he will never forget the look on her face and sound of her voice when he told her the buck was down.

“I am so proud of her,” Shaw said. “I want to thank her for letting Deanna and I share the opportunity to watch her take her first buck.”

Shaw was thrilled that it had all come together after the time they had put in on the hunt.

The veteran hunter said it all when he commented, “Alexis Turner, for a cheerleader you did awesome, and it would be my pleasure to take you hunting again whenever you like.”