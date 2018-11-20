Allowances increased for accessory structures, secondary dwellings

KINGMAN – The Planning and Zoning Commission approved two text amendments to the City’s zoning ordinance at its meeting Nov. 13, one increasing the allowable size of detached accessory structures in residential zones and another allowing secondary dwellings in zoning districts where they were not previously permissible.

The commission voted to have staff draft the amendments following discussion at its October meeting. The current zoning ordinance limits the total square footage allowed for detached accessory structures, such as garages, to 10 percent of the lot size in residentially-zoned districts.

The proposed text amendment before commissioners was to remove that 10-percent limit to increase the allowable size of detached accessory structures in all residential zoning districts.

Approval of the amendment, should Council agree, would mean that the maximum allowable square footage of buildings allowed on lots will be determined by the floor area ratio allowed in each residential zoning district.

“This seems like a simpler, more agreeable option, and I’ll even move to approve this,” Commissioner Scott McCoy said before the commission unanimously voted for the amendment.

Commissioners Elizabeth Goss and Terry Hunsicker were absent from the meeting.

The other text amendment unanimously approved by the commission was in regards to the allowance of accessory dwellings in certain residential zoning districts. Kingman currently doesn’t allow accessory dwelling units in single-family zoning districts such as R-1, residential-manufactured home and rural residential. The amendment, if approved by Council, would allow accessory dwellings in those districts.

In addition, staff included a proposed definition of an accessory dwelling unit.

“An accessory dwelling unit is a secondary dwelling with its own entrance, cooking and bathing facilities, and is located on the same property as the primary single family dwelling,” said Sylvia Shaffer, City planner. “The ADU has the same owner as the primary dwelling.”

Staff recommended the City include some requirements for accessory dwellings used by other cities. Those included one accessory dwelling per lot, that the dwelling will not have a separate address from the primary residence, that utility service for the dwelling comes from the primary structure’s utility connections, and that the dwellings must meet appearance criteria.

Staff also recommended that full kitchen facilities be allowed inside, and that only one designated paved parking space be required. The livable area of the dwelling cannot be more than 50 percent of the livable area in the primary residence. The accessory dwellings, staff noted, should be for relatives or family guests, and not for commercial purposes.

The amendments will now go to City Council for consideration.