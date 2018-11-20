CDC warns not to eat romaine lettuce

KINGMAN – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is advising U.S. consumers to not eat any romaine lettuce. Retailers and restaurants are advised to not served or sell any until more is known about the outbreak of E. coli.

Thirty-two people in 11 states have been infected.

This investigation is ongoing and advice will be updated as more information is available.

Consumers who have any types of romaine lettuce in their home should not eat it and throw it away.

All types or uses of romaine lettuce, such as whole heads of romaine, hearts of romaine, and bags and boxes of precut lettuce and salad mixes that contain romaine, including baby romaine, spring mix, and Caesar salad.

Information provided by Center for Disease Control and Prevention