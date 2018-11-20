Horoscopes | November 21, 2018

Birthdays: Carly Rae Jepsen, 33; Jena Malone, 34; Michael Strahan, 47; Goldie Hawn, 73.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Hold on to your cash. Put your money, possessions and personal papers in a safe place.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Settle amicably any differences you have with a friend, relative or peer. Use a little charm and flexibility to forgo a dispute.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Risky ventures are best left alone. Someone is likely to mislead you if you are gullible.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Listen carefully. A partnership can be developed, but get what you want and what you are willing to give in writing.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take a closer look at your responsibilities and what’s expected of you. Detail and precision will make a difference and help you avoid penalties, criticism or blame.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ll be right on the mark when it comes to implementing the changes necessary to get you where you want to go. Do what’s best for yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Disagreements are likely to take place that could end up being costly or lead to future problems. Be reasonable and upfront about expenditures.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Treat others with respect. Stick to the truth and offer unbiased opinions, and you’ll receive praise as well as the support and help you need to get things done.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your expressive way of describing things will grab interest, but if you exaggerate, you will be questioned about your source of information. Stick to the truth, and avoid being called out.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Improvements at home will help ease your stress. Comfort and convenience, along with activities that help build strength and encourage proper diet and exercise, will make a difference.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A change you make will help you qualify for something you’ve always wanted to pursue. Use your intelligence, but don’t make promises you cannot deliver.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It’s important to keep information straight if you want to avoid a blowout with a friend, peer or relative. Work by yourself if you don’t want someone to take advantage of you.