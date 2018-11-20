Letter | Bullying in our schools

When will our schools do something about the constant cases of bullying?

In a recent incident, a boy kept taunting another boy calling him names about his appearance (glasses). After a few times of walking away and the bully would not stop, the other boy punched the bully and drew blood. The parents went to the school and were told her boy drew blood, so he got a 3-day suspension.

When the mother argued about bullying, the principal said “words don’t matter.”

Tell that to parents whose child committed suicide after being bullied constantly.

Our schools need to be educated concerning what is a bully. Both the children and adults.



Respectfully,

Pat Holliday

Kingman resident