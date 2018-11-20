Scenic man reported missing located and safe

KINGMAN - Mohave County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Anita Mortensen has reported Dwain Lee Wille, 81, of Scenic, is safe.

Wille was located at a nearby business.

ORIGINAL POST

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Dwain Lee Wille, 81, who was last seen at his residence in Scenic around 6 p.m. Monday.

He’s described as 5 foot 10 inches and about 250 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He was wearing blue pajama pants, a white T-shirt and tan slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s office at 928-753-0753.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office