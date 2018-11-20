Thanksgiving Coloring Contest
The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
10:47 PM Tue, Nov. 20th
Weather  37.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Scenic man reported missing located and safe

Dwain Lee Wille

Dwain Lee Wille

  • Originally Published: November 20, 2018 6:19 p.m.

  • Updated as of Tuesday, November 20, 2018 7:03 PM

    • KINGMAN - Mohave County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Anita Mortensen has reported Dwain Lee Wille, 81, of Scenic, is safe.

    Wille was located at a nearby business.

    ORIGINAL POST

    KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Dwain Lee Wille, 81, who was last seen at his residence in Scenic around 6 p.m. Monday.

    photo

    Dwain Lee Wille's white Ford Escape

    He’s described as 5 foot 10 inches and about 250 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He was wearing blue pajama pants, a white T-shirt and tan slip-on shoes.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s office at 928-753-0753.

    Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

    Scenic, AZ 86432

    More like this story