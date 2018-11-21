Armed suspect shot and killed by US Marshals in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say U.S. Marshals searching for a fugitive shot and killed him after he pointed a gun at them.

Sgt. Vince Lewis says the incident happened Tuesday around 10:45 a.m. in north Phoenix.

According to Lewis, three marshals were searching for the 71-year-old male fugitive and located him in a backyard.

They say he then pulled out a handgun and aimed it toward a supervisory deputy marshal. That's when another deputy marshal fired his service weapon, fatally striking the suspect.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured.

Lewis says Phoenix police were called and will lead the investigation.

The suspect was withheld pending family notification.